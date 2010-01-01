Custom designs available now!
I incorporate both ancient and modern methods to create pieces that have the quality materials and craftsmanship that you expect from fine jewelry, but with themes and meaning that you wont find in just any jewelry store. Myth and legend, the natural and supernatural are all fair game.
Many of my pieces are one of a kind. Even the pieces that I choose to make multiples of are molded from a handmade original, and individually finished by me. My designs aren't available anywhere else.
I want my customers to feel the same sense of magic and enjoyment from wearing this jewelry that I get in making it. I warranty all my pieces against defects in manufacturing, and I offer sizing and repairs as well.
